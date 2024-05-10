Bengal in Motion: MW magazine’s tribute to dance and heritage

On the evening of 20 April, 2024, the Aloki Convention Center on Dhaka's Tejgaon Link Road was a hive of excitement. The occasion was 'Bengal in Motion,' an event organised by MW magazine Bangladesh, the local edition of the global MW magazine franchise.



The event honoured traditional dance forms from Bangladesh and beyond, aligning with the celebration of International Dance Day and Pohela Baishakh. A mix of veteran and emerging dancers performed, their movements captivating an audience filled with cultural aficionados and international figures, including diplomats.



Rumana Chowdhury, MW magazine's esteemed publisher and editor, extended a warm welcome to the gathered audience and said, "When we launched MW magazine Bangladesh in 2022, we aimed to celebrate our national culture and heritage. This year, for International Dance Day and Pohela Baishakh, we organised 'Bengal in Motion' to highlight the remarkable dance forms of the country."



She further added, "Never before has harmony been so urgent, and MW believes a celebration of our common heritage may be just the way to achieve it," echoing the core ambition of the magazine.



With the sonorous beats of Dhak – which is often associated with the Bengali New Year and other auspicious events – and the offering of beli fuler mala (jasmine garland) to the guests, the event commenced.



The performances kicked off with a vibrant fusion dance by the Srishti Cultural Centre. Seasoned performer Warda Rihab gracefully presented Manipuri classical dance, followed by Sabrina Shafi Nisa and her group with an expressive Bharat Natyam performance. Sanata Shahirin and her group added a modern twist with their Kathak-Fusion.



Samina Husain Prema and her ensemble delivered a heartfelt rendition of Rabindra Sangeet, while Nadia Ahmed and Shawon Shan dazzled the crowd with their performance of Nazrul Geeti.



Mehbooba Mahnoor Chandni presented an innovative Bharat Natyam fusion, and Sinthia Yasmin Nupur mesmerised the audience with her modern dance. Ridy Sheikh energised everyone with a vibrant folk dance, and the evening concluded with a lively performance by the renowned dancer, actor, and model Sadia Islam Mou, culminating in a night filled with dance and cultural festivities.



The primary objective of Bengal in Motion has been to honour and showcase the rich dance heritage of Bangladesh. By showcasing traditional dance forms like Manipuri Raas Leela, Bharatanatyam, and the soulful Rabindra Sangeet, the event provided a platform for these art forms to be seen, appreciated, and sustained by a new generation.



The event's major sponsor was Maya, a concern of Square Toiletries Limited. Anjan Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Square Toiletries Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm and alignment with the festival's ethos.



He said, "As soon as I heard about this event, I immediately said yes to sponsoring it. The concept moved me and it also complements the ethos of our brand Maya, which represents the natural beauty and goodness of our country. Truly, it was a win-win event for all of us."



Anisul Islam Hero, Director of Srishti Cultural Centre, who has also been the curator of the dance performances presented at the event, remarked, "At present, we prefer to see fusion dance forms rather than just traditional dance. So, we thought, Why not start with a fusion dance score and move on to pure traditional dance?"



"After a while, we saw an event where contemporary and traditional dance forms were performed with harmony and beauty. All the dance artists who performed at Bengal in Motion were known faces and they were undeniably brilliant," Hero added.



A key aim of 'Bengal in Motion' was to offer a platform for local artists to showcase their skills and earn recognition. Such events are crucial for the professional development of performers and artists, providing them with exposure to a wider audience that includes not just local supporters but also international dignitaries and potential sponsors.



The stage was adorned with a digital backdrop of a gently rotating mandala pattern that shifted colours to match the mood of each performance throughout the evening. Overhead, twinkling lights were strung across the ceiling, creating the illusion of a starry night and adding to the enchanting atmosphere.



The event was also attended by notable figures from the cultural and diplomatic sectors, including the British High Commissioner, H E Sarah Cook and the Japanese Ambassador, H E Kiminori Iwama.



"I wholeheartedly enjoyed the remarkable blend, which beautifully showcased Bangladesh's vibrant beauty and colour," said British High Commissioner H.E Sarah Cook.



Prominent media personalities such as Afzal Hossain, Arifin Shuvoo, Nazifa Tushi, Tangia Zaman Methila, Jannatul Ferdous Peya, Rakin Absar, Shommo Joyti, Dibyo Joyti, and Runa Khan, alongside filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, also graced the event with their presence. They witnessed the remarkable display of cultural talent and unity among artists and enthusiasts who shared a collective passion for dance.



The evening wrapped up with guests, performers, and organisers mingling informally as the venue's backdrop transitioned to a serene, starlit sky projection, marking the end of a wonderful celebration of dance and cultural heritage.



As 'Bengal in Motion' came to a close, it underscored the significance of the nation's diverse dance traditions. This was the second event hosted by the magazine; previously, MW Bangladesh had organised a group art exhibition titled 'Dhaka Diorama: Impressions of a Mega City,' in collaboration with City Bank and American Express.

