Bengal Foundation releases five new music albums on YouTube

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 11:22 am

Sanjida Beethika, Pramila Chakraborty and Nandita Mukherjee. Photo: Collected
Sanjida Beethika, Pramila Chakraborty and Nandita Mukherjee. Photo: Collected

Bengal Foundation has released five new music albums by artist Pramila Chakraborty, Bulbul Islam, Sanjida Beethika, Nandita Mukherjee, Sukanta Chakraborty and Abhijit Majumder.  

Bulbul Islam. Photo: Courtesy
Bulbul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

The album 'Jamini Tumi Dighal Hoyo' by Pramila Chakraborty consists of seven songs. 'Pother Shesh Kothay' by Bulbul Islam consists of eight songs. 'Boshonto Mukhor Aji' by Sanjida Beethika consists of eight songs. 'Chiroshokha Hay' by Nandita Mukherjee consists of nine songs. 'Brommoshonaton' by Sukanta Chakraborty and Abhijit Majumder consists of 11 songs.

Sukanta Chakraborty and Abhijit Majumder. Photo: Courtesy
Sukanta Chakraborty and Abhijit Majumder. Photo: Courtesy

The music albums have only been released digitally, and can be streamed on Bengal Foundation's YouTube Channel.

