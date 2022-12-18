Barbie first look: Margot Robbie strikes a pose in a classic swimsuit

Margot Robbie is stepping into the shoes of the original Barbie. The actor's first look from Greta Gerwig's Barbie has been leaked online and it shows her in the iconic black-and-white striped swimsuit from the 1950s when the American doll was first introduced on the market.

The first trailer of the upcoming film is out in theatres on Friday ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water and fans are already praising director Greta's vision for the character.

Besides the classic swimsuit, Margot also has her hair styled up in a ponytail and has the white sunglasses that the original 1950s doll sported. Those who have already seen the trailer in theatres have shared what it is about.

Barbie presents Margot as the title character posing in the swimsuit as little girls around her watch in awe. It heavily references Stanley Kubrick's 2001 A Space Odyssey, using the music from its soundtrack and scenes from the film. After the little girls see Margot as Barbie, they begin to smash their own dolls, like the apes from 2001 smash the bones in the film. One even throws up her doll as the bone flies up in the cult sci-fi film.