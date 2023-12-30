From Barbie to Ellie: The trendsetters of 2023

As the curtain falls on 2023, the world of entertainment left an indelible mark on the diverse community of Bangladesh. Within the vibrant Bangladeshi community, where a variety of tastes converges, the appetite for both international and domestic content remains insatiable.

In this ever-evolving landscape, 2023 gifted moments of vivid brilliance that resonate across cultures, shaping expectations within this avid audience. Here are some of the best of 2023 worth revisiting.

Return of King Khan

No hero warms Bangladeshi hearts more than the 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan's return to the silver screen after half a decade also brought fruition to Bangladeshi theatres because with the release of two of his three films this year, 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' people of all age groups returned to theatres in flocks.

The import of Bollywood films was banned for a considerable number of years, leaving millions of Bollywood content consumers in Bangladesh without a cinema hall to visit and dance along to the upbeat tunes of Bollywood 'item' songs.

The biggest impact that SRK films had on Bangladeshis this year was how they brought moviegoers to the halls. The allure of Shah Rukh Khan transcends generations and for a change, it wasn't just a group of friends catching up at movies after classes but also families having themselves a day out with some family-friendly blockbuster hits by Shah Rukh Khan.

The frenzy of Hindi films in Bangladesh was also appreciated by King Khan himself as he took to social media to express gratitude towards his fans in Bangladesh. He even shared a fan-made poster of his latest film 'Dunki' on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Barbenheimer

Essentially what the global hype of Barbie and Oppenheimer did to Bangladeshi fans was how the entire campaign turned out to be an interactive experience for movie-goers.

While life in plastic was not so fantastic, what Barbie fully accomplished was how it brought thousands of young women in Dhaka to watch the fantasy comedy in theatres. With photobooths at almost all the theatres, fans queued up in numbers to take quick snaps of themselves in their pink-laden Barbie-themed outfits.

While the hype around Oppenheimer was nearly not as flashy, old-school film lovers enjoyed every bit of the 180-minute-long film based on the Manhattan Project and Robert Oppenheimer's controversial political involvement as a quantum physicist.

The movie portrays the psychological strain on Oppenheimer in the aftermath of dropping 'Fat Man' and 'Little Boy' in Japan back in 1945.

The first of The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal playing the role of a caring father, carrying his child through rough wildlands is becoming more of a norm. It became more prominent through 'The Mandalorian' but it took further shape through this year's series 'The Last of Us,' adapted from a video game of the same name.

Video game adaptations are not usually held in high regard, especially in Bangladesh. Most of such adaptations often fall flat on their faces leaving the audience baffled by their shortcomings.

But 'The Last of Us' really changed that perspective. Not only was the story adapted with near perfection, but the series also broke and made new records every day after it started streaming. It changed the perspective of how video game adaptations are seen and received.

Of course, the series faced quite a bit of backlash before its release, due to some of the cast member choices, but it ultimately overcame all obstacles infectiously.

The GOAT-ed GOTY

The year saw a massive amount of video game releases but only a few stirred the global community and even fewer shook them to the core. These titles include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy and many more.

But Baldur's Gate 3 keeps on impressing with astonishingly positive feedback from its player base and the game even bagged the 2023 Game of the Year award as the best game of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, has been one of the most highly anticipated RPGs in recent years, and it lives up to the lofty expectations set by its prequels. Set in the iconic Dungeons & Dragons universe, the game plunges players into a sprawling and immersive world filled with magic, mystery and moral dilemmas.

While the game is heavily narrative-driven, the quests and gameplay are equally as engaging for the players. The estimated gameplay length can range from 52-100 hours, keeping the players on their toes. This was one of the winning moments for the game aside from its visuals and characters.

