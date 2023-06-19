The bad business logic behind releasing so many movies during Eid

Splash

Sohel Ahsan
19 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

The bad business logic behind releasing so many movies during Eid

his Eid will see nearly the same amount of movies released as the last one. However, out of all the releases last time around, only two saw some success and were shown in theatres

Sohel Ahsan
19 June, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 11:01 am
The bad business logic behind releasing so many movies during Eid

Eid-ul-Adha is knocking at the door. There is very little time left and the film industry is on overdrive. Producers and directors are now rushing to give the country's audiences several movies in the upcoming festival.

There will be around 11 movies released during this Eid, including 'Priyotma', 'Surongo', 'Ontorjal', 'Prohelika', 'Laal Shari', 'Kagojer Bou', 'Casino', 'MR9', Jontrona', 'Revenge' and 'Danger Zone'. Some of these movies are awaiting censor board clearance, while some of them have already been cleared.

Shakib Khan's films are once again in the list of upcoming releases. Alongside, there is Afran Nisho's debut film. Additionally, there are films featuring Siam, Bidya Sinha Mim, Shabnom Bubly, Apu Biswas, Mahfuz Ahmed, and several other household names.

Meanwhile, the director "Surongo" Raihan Rafi is heavily promoting his film as is Deepankar Deepan, the director of the film "Antorjal". The producer of the film "Prohelika," Chayanika Choudhury, has already held a press conference and started a promotion campaign. 

Apu Biswas has ventured into film production for the first time with a film called "Lal Shari," in which she has also acted. Although there were some setbacks trying to release it during the last Eid, she is trying her best to release it during the upcoming Eid.

This Eid will see nearly the same amount of movies released as the last one. However, out of all the releases last time around, only two saw some success and were shown in theatres. The others did not do so well. 

According to the theatre owners association, there were 160 movie theatres open during Eid-ul-Fitr. Many of them close down afterwards. Right now, excluding Cineplex, there are about 100 theatres open instead of 160. This means there is not enough facility to release such a huge number of movies.

Producers, film directors and theatre owners are all now demanding to bring about a change in this tradition of releasing movies during Eid. 

"Several years ago, there were over a thousand cinemas operating throughout the country. Releasing even 15 films was no issue at that time," said Mia Alauddin, the vice president of the Cinema Hall Malik Samity. "Films that failed commercially would still be shown in over fifty cinemas. However, now even good films do not reach 50 theatres." 

Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, a prominent director said back in the day the producers' association had set a rule that no more than four films could be released in one week or during Eid. "However, due to the continuous pressure from the producers, that rule was relaxed. That's why the current problem exists. Personally, I think that no more than three films should be released during Eid."

"During the last Eid, I released one film. Although it wasn't screened in many theatres, it performed well in the cineplexes. However, is it possible to sustain a business solely through cineplexes? asked producer Md. Iqbal 

If there were more than 100 cineplexes, the business would be different, he pointed out. 

 

Top News

Movies / Eid-ul-Adha movies / Bangladeshi Films

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

2h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

22h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

29m | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

14h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

17h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline