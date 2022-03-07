“Bachelor point” returns for season 4

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 02:58 pm

Bachelor Point season 4. Photo: Collected
Bachelor Point season 4. Photo: Collected

If you were missing Kabila's devoted love for his not so loyal girlfriend Rokeya, then there's good news for you.

The highly anticipated fourth season of monster hit sitcom "Bachelor Point" is all set to hit Dhruba TV YouTube channel at 9pm on 11 March.

Presented by Frutika and powered by National Agricare, the series will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.

The theme song of season 4, titled "Bachelor Party Song", released on Dhruba TV's Youtube channel on Sunday has already stirred up a storm on the internet. The song received over a million views within one day.

"Bachelor Point" follows Kabila, a young man from Noakhali essayed by Ziaul Haque Polash, and other bachelors from different districts of Bangladesh who encounter numerous challenges while living independently in Dhaka.

Earlier, season 3 was announced to be the last season of "Bachelor Point." The last season ended with Kabila's arrest. The audiences could not witness a melancholic end of Kabila's story and demanded another season.

Later on, director Kajol Arefin Ome announced the arrival of season 4 through a Facebook post on 17 October last year.

Ziaul Haque Polash, Mishu Sabbir, Marzuk Russell and Chashi Alam, will be reprising their iconic roles in the season 4 of Bachelor Point.

The series also stars Saraf Ahmed Zibon, Monira Akter Mithu, Tamim Mridha, Musafire Syed Bacchu, Schumon Patowary, Md. Saidur Rahman Pavel, Abdullah Rana, Faria Shahrin, Parsa Evana, Sanjana Sarkar Riya among others.

