Avatar: The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron shows what true CGI marvel is

Screenshot from The Way of Water
Screenshot from The Way of Water

Legendary Hollywood director James Cameron, on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer of the much-awaited sci-fi action film Avatar: The Way of Water. Taking to Instagram, James Cameron shared the trailer which he captioned, "Pandora awaits this December. #AvatarTheWayOfWater."

The almost two-and-a-half-minute-long teaser shows the stunning landscape of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was earlier shown in the original film.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 

The movie will be released by 20th Century Studios on 16 December 2022.

A sequel to Award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar,' which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.
 

