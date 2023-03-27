Ash and Pikachu’s adventures end after 26 years

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ash Ketchum and Pikachu have been the essence of "Pokémon" franchise since its release in 1997. On 24 March they aired the last episode titled "Rainbow and the Pokémon Master."

The episode was a send-off to these popular characters to continue their own journeys. Ash returns to Pallet Town where their adventure began. After returning he was reunited with Professor Oak, his old rival Gary and Team Rocket members. 

Even though Ash and Pikachu's journey ends here, Pokémon Company International announced in December that a new series will run with two new trainers named Liko and Roy. 

The new series called "Pokémon Horizons: The Series" will premiere on 14 April. The new trailer released by the company offers a glimpse into what's to come. The series promises to be exciting, as the duo embarks on their journey of self-discovery and uncovers the secrets of ancient artefacts.

Pokemon / Pokémon Horizons

