Splash

Hindustan Times
25 March, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2023, 10:35 am

New Pokémon series to premiere with a 1-Hour Special on April 14 in Japan

Get ready for a new adventure with your favourite Pokémon characters! The latest anime series, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, premieres on April 14.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Pokémon Company has announced the release of their latest anime in the franchise, Pokémon Horizons: The Series. This time, the series will follow the journey of new protagonists, Liko and Roy, in the Paldea region. The departure of iconic character Ash Ketchum has left fans wondering what's in store for this new adventure.

The new trailer released by the company offers a glimpse into what's to come. Liko is seen with her adorable partner Sprigatito, and Roy with his unusual Pokéball, both eager to explore the region and challenge the most powerful Pokémon. The series promises to be exciting, as the duo embarks on their journey of self-discovery and uncovers the secrets of ancient artefacts.

While the absence of Ash Ketchum might make some fans nostalgic, Liko and Roy promise to bring new and exciting dynamics to the series. Liko, in particular, is expected to be a fascinating character to watch, as she navigates her journey while also searching for the truth about a mysterious pendant. The addition of Professor Fried and Captain Pikachu also adds new layers to the story, and it'll be interesting to see how they fit into the narrative.

In addition to the anime's title and premiere date, the Pokémon Company has also revealed the new opening song, "Dokimeki Diary asmi feat. chinozo." Fans can expect a catchy and upbeat tune that will get them excited for each episode.

Discover the diverse landscapes and powerful Pokémon of the Paldea region
One of the most exciting aspects of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is the introduction of the Paldea region. The region was first introduced in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and fans are eager to see how it's brought to life in the anime. The region promises to be full of diverse landscapes, new Pokémon, and various leaders for Liko and Roy to encounter.

The departure of Ash Ketchum also means the series has an opportunity to explore new storylines and themes. While Ash's story was certainly inspiring, it's time for new characters to take the spotlight and for the franchise to evolve.

Mark your calendars: Pokémon Horizons premieres on April 14
Don't miss the premiere of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on April 14, featuring a one-hour first-episode special. Catch it every Friday at 6:55 p.m. on local channels. Fans can binge previous Pokémon seasons on Netflix.

The series promises to be a thrilling adventure, full of new characters, Pokémons, and a new world to explore. With a fresh perspective, Pokémon Horizons: The Series offers a chance for both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise to experience a new era of Pokémon.

