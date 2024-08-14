Artistes community present an eight-point demand

On 13 August , 'Mukto Shilpi Shomaj' held a press conference to address the growing frustrations among artistes nationwide, focusing on the lack of rights, funding, and recognition for local talents.

The group outlined an eight point demand to improve the situation, including the formal recognition of all individuals in the music industry—such as lyricists, singers, instrumentalists, composers, and directors—as professionals, along with securing benefits like pensions and music royalties. They also called for the formation of a musical commission, the establishment of music education in schools from grades 1-12, and equal remuneration for domestic artists alongside their international counterparts.

Singer and 2006 CloseUp1 participant Muhin Khan voiced the collective frustration, stating, "For too long, we have been neglected and repressed. It's time for change, and these eight demands are our path to ensuring that our community can thrive in Bangladesh."