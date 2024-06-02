Anil Kapoor set to replace Salman Khan as host of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

Bigg Boss OTT is set to return for its third season this June. Jio Cinema released a video on Friday to officially announce a change in host.

Anil Kapoor will take over from Salman Khan to host the third season of the show.

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the news by sharing the video on her Instagram stories and writing, "They've got the most talented, hardworking and handsome man onboard!"

A source told Hindustan Times that Salman stepped down from hosting duties due to his film commitments.

"At the moment, Salman is focused on the prep work of his upcoming film, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. That is one the reasons he didn't take on the hosting duties for the third season of Bigg Boss OTT," they said, adding, "Salman is expected to start shooting for Sikandar in June, and that has made him let go of Bigg Boss OTT. Along with his film commitment, Salman also felt that it would look repetitive to the audience, as he is also known to host the reality show on TV.