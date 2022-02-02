Amitabh Bachchan starring 'Jhund' to release on 4 March

Splash

02 February, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster and release date of his upcoming biographical sports drama Jhund. The Nagraj Manjule film will release on 4 March

Amitabh Bachchan shares poster of &quot;Jhund.&quot; Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan shares poster of "Jhund." Photo: Collected

Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan dropped a new poster and announced the release date of his upcoming film "Jhund" on Wednesday morning. The sports drama is directed by celebrated Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

Taking to both Twitter and Instagram, Amitabh shared a poster in which his character is seen dressed in a tracksuit holding a football while looking away from the camera. He captioned the picture, "Be ready to compete with this band. Our team is coming."

The tweet and poster also announced that the film is releasing in theatres on March 4, 2022. The announcement received love and generated excitement not just from the superstar's fans but even his family. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda reacted with an emphatic 'Yesss,' followed by fire emojis, while his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented 'Woohoo,' along with several fire emojis.

The biographical sports drama is based on the life of professor Vijay Barse, who inspired slum kids to form a football team, with Amitabh essaying that role. Apart from him, the film also stars Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru, both of whom featured in director Nagraj's hit Marathi film Sairat.

Jhund has seen a lot of delays over the last three years. The film was originally slated to release in September 2019. Since then, it has been postponed several times. There were even murmurs that due to the rising Omicron cases, the producers were mulling a direct OTT release for the film.

In an earlier interaction with Hindustan Times, Nagraj had said he wants the film to release in theatres. "It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it releases in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right," he had told us last month.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

