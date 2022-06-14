Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

Splash

AP/UNB
14 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case

The verdicts brought an end to a televised trial that Depp hopes will help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle that offered a window into a volatile marriage and both actors emerged with unclear prospects for their careers

AP/UNB
14 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 10:58 am
This image released by NBC News shows journalist Savannah Guthrie, right, during an exclusive interview with actor Amber Heard, airing Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 on NBC&#039;s &quot;Today&quot; show and Friday, June 17 on &quot;Dateline NBC.&quot; (NBC News via AP)
This image released by NBC News shows journalist Savannah Guthrie, right, during an exclusive interview with actor Amber Heard, airing Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 on NBC's "Today" show and Friday, June 17 on "Dateline NBC." (NBC News via AP)

Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.

"I don't blame them," Heard told "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview clip aired Monday on NBC. "I actually understand. He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."

"Today" plans to air more of its interview with Heard on Tuesday and Wednesday. The interview is airing nearly two weeks after the verdict, which also saw Heard awarded $2 million over her claim that one of Depp's attorneys defamed her.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

The verdicts brought an end to a televised trial that Depp hopes will help restore his reputation, though it turned into a spectacle that offered a window into a volatile marriage and both actors emerged with unclear prospects for their careers.

Guthrie pressed Heard on her credibility and what it meant to jurors in the clips released Monday. "There's no polite way to say it. The jury looked at the evidence you presented. They listened to your testimony and they did not believe you," she said. "They thought you were lying."

Heard responded, "How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees" and witnesses the actor described as "randos" or random people.

Depp, who has not yet done a formal interview about the case, has said the verdict "gave me my life back." Heard said in a statement after the verdict that she was heartbroken, while her attorney said in a separate "Today" interview that her client was "demonized" on social media and she plans to appeal the judgment.

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things, and so I don't take it personally," Heard told Guthrie.

"You still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair," Heard said.

The Heard interview will also be featured in Friday's "Dateline" episode.

Amber Heard / Johnny Depp / Post verdict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more