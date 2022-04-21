Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for the Yash starrer Blockbuster film KFG: Chapter 2.

The film, also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Ravena Tandon in pivotal roles, will stream in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages on Amazon Prime Video, reports News18.

However, the release date of the film has not been revealed yet.

KGF: Chapter 2, released in theatres on 14 April, has earned over ₹700 crores and entered the list of 'Top 10' highest-grossing Indian films of all-time, trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK 2.0, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

The movie, a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1 is expected to cross the ₹1000-crore mark by next week.