Allu Arjun teaches NYC Mayor signature Pushpa gesture

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 02:23 pm

Related News

Allu Arjun teaches NYC Mayor signature Pushpa gesture

Allu Arjun shared a few photos with the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams on Twitter. Allu also did a Thaggedhe Le gesture with Eric

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 02:23 pm
Allu Arjun poses with NYC&#039;s mayor Eric Adams. Photo: Collected
Allu Arjun poses with NYC's mayor Eric Adams. Photo: Collected

Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday took part in the India Day parade along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy in New York. As part of the parade as the Grand Marshall, Arjun was joined by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. Arjun took to Twitter to share pictures from the parade, and he was seen doing the 'Thaggedhe Le' gesture from his movie Pushpa with the Mayor. 

"It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggedhe Le (sic)," Arjun tweeted along with the pictures. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen doing the 'Thaggedhe Le' gesture with the New York City mayor.

Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler in his last film, Pushpa. The film grossed over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. The film minted over Rs. 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone. Rashmika was seen playing a character called Srivalli.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. Upon his return from New York, Arjun will commence work on the next part of Pushpa.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas next year. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Pushpa also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special number Oo Antava. The song was one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.
 

Allu Arjun / Pushpa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

6h | Thoughts
Just as Vito Corleone realised too late which rival Don was pulling the strings against him, it looks ever more as though the oil price has been driving markets all along. Photo: Bloomberg

'The Godfather' insight on what’s driving markets

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Reporting during crisis: Can the media affect macroeconomic outcomes?

6h | Panorama
Asus Zenfone 9. Photo: Collected

Asus Zenfone 9: A pint-sized powerhouse!

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

Bhutan in a crisis over forex reserves as well

4h | Videos
Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

Robert Lewandowski's watch worth Tk68 lakh recovered

4h | Videos
114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

114-year-old Naogaon inn serves free of cost

5h | Videos
What will the houses of the future look like?

What will the houses of the future look like?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

2
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs