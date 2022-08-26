Allu Arjun to shoot for Pushpa 2 in September

After a massive success of "Pushpa: The Rise" Allu Arjun is gearing up to shoot for the sequel titled "Pushpa: The Rule," in the third week of September.

According to Indian media reports, director-writer Sukumar is rigorously working on the script of "Pushpa: The Rule."

"Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and he is also working on the film's music," a source told Pinkvilla.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Pushpa: The Rise" was originally filmed in Telegu. Later on, it was dubbed in Hindi and other languages.