Allu Arjun to shoot for Pushpa 2 in September

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 04:01 pm

Allu Arjun to shoot for Pushpa 2 in September

After a massive success of “Pushpa: The Rise” Allu Arjun is gearing up to shoot for the sequel titled “Pushpa: The Rule

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 04:01 pm
Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Photo: Collected
Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Photo: Collected

After a massive success of "Pushpa: The Rise" Allu Arjun is gearing up to shoot for the sequel titled "Pushpa: The Rule," in the third week of September.

According to Indian media reports, director-writer Sukumar is rigorously working on the script of "Pushpa: The Rule."

"Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and he is also working on the film's music," a source told Pinkvilla.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer "Pushpa: The Rise" was originally filmed in Telegu. Later on, it was dubbed in Hindi and other languages.

