Alia Bhatt teases Netflix's 'Darlings'

Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected
Alia Bhatt. Photo: Collected

The first teaser for Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Darlings is out. The Netflix movie is Alia's first thriller and also her maiden production venture. Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. 

In the teaser, Alia has a meet-cute with Vijay Varma and after some romancing, the two get married with blessings from her mother, played by Shefali Shah. However, things soon take a turn for the worse as doubts, secrets and sinister intentions consume them all.

The entire trailer is set against Alia reciting an eerie story about a frog and a scorpion and how a predator would never give up their true nature. Alia gets a bombshell makeover in the final shots of the video, as the story about the scorpion reaches its end.

Sharing the video, Alia wrote on Instagram, "It's just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August." Her fans were impressed by the trailer and her work. "Alia Bhatt is on a roll, on fire literally. Her filmography is so rich, and that too at such a young age. She is really one of the most talented and best actress in this generation," wrote one on YouTube comments section of the video. "Such an intriguing teaser. Lots of suspenses awaiting to unfold," wrote another.

Darlings will be out on August 5. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar.

Talking about Darlings, Alia had earlier said that the film holds a special place in her heart. "It's my first film as producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences world over," the actor said in a statement.

Apart from this, Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. She is currently shooting for the film abroad.
 

