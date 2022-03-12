Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting

Splash

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting

Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet

Reuters
12 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 11:11 am

An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie &quot;Rust&quot;, is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., 23 October, 2021. Photo: Reuters
An image of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie "Rust", is displayed at a vigil in her honour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S., 23 October, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Actor Alec Baldwin said in a legal filing on Friday that his "Rust" movie contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer.

Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

In addition to playing the lead role, Baldwin served as a producer of the film.

In an arbitration demand filed against fellow producers, Baldwin seeks to enforce a "broad indemnification clause" in his contract that his lawyers said shields him from financial claims regarding the production.

Baldwin has said he was heartbroken by the incident but does not believe he bears any responsibility because he was told the Colt .45 revolver he was handed was "cold," an industry term meaning it is safe to use. He has said he pulled the gun's hammer back but did not pull the trigger.

Alec Baldwin. Photo: AP/UNB
Alec Baldwin. Photo: AP/UNB

"Rust," a Western, was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Authorities in Santa Fe are investigating the incident and say they have not ruled out criminal charges. A key question is how live ammunition wound up on the set.

In the new filing, attorneys said he provided creative input in his producing role and did not hire any crew members, who were the people responsible for ensuring gun safety procedures were followed.

"This is a rare instance when the system broke down, and someone should be held legally culpable for the tragic consequences," the filing said. "That person is not Alec Baldwin."

Matthew Hutchins, the cinematographer's husband, argued in his lawsuit that Baldwin bore responsibility because he fired the gun and should have checked that it did not contain live rounds.

Alec Baldwin / Halyna Hutchins / Rust

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

22h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

23h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

20h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

22h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

23h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh