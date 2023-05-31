Al Pacino to welcome his fourth child at 83

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Photo: Collected
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor Al Pacino, who turned 83 last month, is all set to welcome his fourth child. As per a report, Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are all set to embrace parenthood. The report comes weeks after Robert De Niro confirmed that he had become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79.

As per TMZ, Al's girlfriend is eight months pregnant. The TMZ report also confirmed that Al's representative responded in affirmative to the news. As per the report, Noor, who is 29-years-old, has been linked to Al since April last year.

Al has three children – Julie Marie (born in 1989), Anton James and Olivia Rose (twins born in 2001). Julie is his daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant. Al shares his twins, son Anton and daughter Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo, with whom he had a relationship from 1997 to 2003. He was never been married. Earlier, Noor was in relationships with Mick Jagger and Nicolas Berggruen.

Earlier Robert Robert De Niro had confirmed to CBS Mornings' Gayle King that he had become a father. He revealed that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al along with Viggo Mortensen and John Travolta will feature in David Mamet's Assassination, a film about the murder of former US president John F Kennedy. Shia LaBeouf, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love will also star in the movie. The movie will start production in Canada in September.

The film will re-narrate the fateful murder of John F Kennedy from the mob's point of view, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana as payback for JFK's attempt to undermine the mob after they helped get him elected, Deadline had reported.

 

 

Al Pacino / Robert De Niro

