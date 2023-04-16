Acting gave me fulfillment: Riaz

Popular actor Riaz Ahmed recently enthralled audiences with his role in 'Radio', directed by Ananya Mamun, released on 17 March. Set in a village, the film is an adaptation of the historical 7 March speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Riaz plays the role of a teacher, Nahwat Master. He is the voice of protest in the film; he talks about rebellion and Bangabandhu, and leads people to the dream of freedom.

Although the film was released in a small number of theatres, the movie mostly received positive reviews.

"I am proud to act in a movie based on Bangabandhu's historic speech. This part of our history is connected to our national identity. It made me even happier because the movie was released in the month of Independence. I am always ready to star in these stories," said Riaz.

Riaz also starred in 'Operation Sundarban' where he played the role of a RAB officer. Directed by Dipankar Dipon, the movie was released in September of 2022.

Riaz has not been starring in as many films as he used to. Presently, the actor is more involved with the development of the film industry than acting. He is serving as the Vice President of Bangladesh Film Artists Association. He has also been elected as a member of the jury board for the National Film Awards for the third time.The actor also has a presence in the political scene of Bangladesh.

Regarding the activities of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, Riaz said, "Now the association is much stronger than before, working for the welfare of artists. Artists are also participating in the activities of the association."

Riaz wasn't always an actor, he used to be a fighter pilot for the Bangladesh Air Force. But in his heart, he had an indomitable love for cinema.

His family always had close ties with the industry. His cousins ​​are actresses Suchanda, Babita and Champa. Their stardom enticed Riaz to lean towards the industry. Their help and guidance also aided the actor significantly at the beginning of his acting career.

After the untimely death of actor Salman Shah, there was a void of romantic leads for Dhaka-based films. It was during this time that Riaz started gaining popularity as an actor.

In 1995, he made his film debut in 'Banglar Nayak', directed by Dewan Nazrul. Later, he played various supporting roles in several movies. In 1997, he got the opportunity to star as a lead in 'Praner Cheye Priyo', directed by Mohammad Hannan. The film was a commercial success and Riaz's performance was also widely appreciated. Riaz became the hero audiences love. He starred as the romantic lead in one movie after another.

Riaz was honoured with the National Film Award for his role in 'Dui Duari' directed by Humayun Ahmed; 'Daruchini Dwip' directed by Tauqeer Ahmed; and 'Ki Jadu Korila' directed by Chandan Chowdhury.

He also gained a lot of popularity through acting in dramas. He starred in Humayun Ahmed's 'Hablanger Bazar'. He was praised for his role of Matiur Rahman in the 'Agnibalaka' – based on the life of Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman.

Riaz presently also works as a producer. He produced the movie 'Hridayer Katha', directed by SA Haque Olik, under the banner of his production company. The actor also serves the head of an advertising agency.

"Maybe if I had chosen a different profession, I would not have gotten to know so many interesting people, and I would not have received so much love from audiences. Acting gave me fulfillment. I want to move forward in life by keeping myself involved in this industry."