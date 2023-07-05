Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani to reunite for a biopic

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani last worked together in the 2014 film PK. The actor-director duo had earlier collaborated on the box office hit 3 Idiots (2009). As per a new report, Aamir, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, could reunite with Rajkumar Hirani after almost 10 years.

As per the report, Rajkumar Hirani recently narrated a concept to Aamir Khan – a biopic – and the actor reportedly 'instantly got excited'. The two could begin work on the project after the filmmaker's upcoming movie Dunki's release.

"It's a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equals. It's a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited," a source close to the development was quoted as saying in a recent Pinkvilla report.

The report further said that the filmmaker will start working on his reported movie with Aamir only after the release of Dunki, his upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan. The source was quoted as saying, "Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. The film also features Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor was released in August last year amid boycott calls. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was the official Hindi remake of Tam Hanks' critically-acclaimed film Forrest Gump (1994). It received mixed reviews from critics and grossed ₹129.64 crore at the worldwide box office. The film was later released on Netflix.