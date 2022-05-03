Aamir Khan to host special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks

Splash

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 02:19 pm

Related News

Aamir Khan to host special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 02:19 pm
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan will reportedly hold a special screening of his film Laal Singh Chaddha for Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

A source close to the project told India Today, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, reports NDTV.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya.

The film is slated to release on 11 August this year and the screening will be held a few days ahead of the release.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.

Top News

Laal Singh Chaddha / Tom Hanks / Amir Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

2d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

2d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

Will Russia-Ukraine war have any effect on Bangladesh's diplomacy?

2h | Videos
Shaon tells unknown facts about Humayun Ahmed

Shaon tells unknown facts about Humayun Ahmed

3h | Videos
The origin of Eid-ul-Fitr song

The origin of Eid-ul-Fitr song

17h | Videos
The most expensive and cheapest cities in the world

The most expensive and cheapest cities in the world

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

5
Photos: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Working capital credit limit eliminated