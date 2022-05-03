Aamir Khan to host special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Tom Hanks

Aamir Khan will reportedly hold a special screening of his film Laal Singh Chaddha for Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

A source close to the project told India Today, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, reports NDTV.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya.

The film is slated to release on 11 August this year and the screening will be held a few days ahead of the release.

During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan.