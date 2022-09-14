The 74th annual Emmy Awards : Complete list of winners
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th annual Emmy Awards aired on NBC on Monday in a three-hour telecast. There were several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets.
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy. HBO's 'Euphoria' star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.
Outstanding drama series
Succession
Outstanding comedy series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding limited series
The White Lotus
Lead actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, 'All The Bells Say')
Directing for a comedy series
MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, 'No Weddings And A Funeral')
Lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Directing for a drama series
Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, 'Red Light, Green Light')
Writing for a comedy series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, 'Pilot')
Lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Writing for a variety special
Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Competition programme
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)