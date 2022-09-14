The 74th annual Emmy Awards : Complete list of winners

14 September, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:53 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th annual Emmy Awards aired on NBC on Monday in a three-hour telecast. There were several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets.

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy. HBO's 'Euphoria' star Zendaya became the first Black woman to win lead actress in a drama, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Outstanding drama series

Succession

Outstanding comedy series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding limited series

The White Lotus

Lead actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, 'All The Bells Say')

Directing for a comedy series

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, 'No Weddings And A Funeral')

Lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Directing for a drama series

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, 'Red Light, Green Light')

Writing for a comedy series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, 'Pilot')

Lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Writing for a variety special

Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel)

Writing for a limited series or TV movie

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Directing for a limited series or TV movie

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Competition programme

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Emmy Awards / winners

