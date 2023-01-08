US Security Council delegates visit Rohingya refugee camps

File Photo: An estimated 745,000 Rohingyas were forced to flee to Bangladesh since August 2017. Photo: TBS

A 10-member delegation of the US National Security Council visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar Sunday (8 January).

Senior Director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave, Foreign Service Officer at the State Department Scott Urbom, and Regional Refugee Coordinator of US Embassy Dhaka Mackenzie Rowe were among the delegates.

"They talked with Rohingyas while visiting various projects of the government and international organisations," said Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Samchu-Ddouja Nayan.

Later, the US delegation held a meeting with Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, he added.