Rohingya youth detained over Mohibullah killing

Rohingya Muslim leader Mohibullah speaks to other Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 7 April, 2019. Photo/ Reuters

Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested a Rohingya young man from Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia for his suspected involvement in the assassination of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

The detainee was identified as Selim Ullah alias Lomba Selim.

The APBn members detained Selim from 6 no camp on Friday noon.

Later, he was handed over to Ukhia Police Station, said SP Md Naimul Haque, commander of APBn-14.

Earlier on Thursday night, Mohibullah's younger brother Habibullah, filed a case with Ukhia Police Station against 15-20 unknown assailants in connection with the murder, confirmed Ukhia Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed to The Business Standard.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday (29 September).

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by Arakan Rohingya Society to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

A number of human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and Fortify Rights urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the murder and deliver justice.

Besides, The United Nations and United States on Thursday spoke out over the killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.

