Bhasanchar-mainland water transport to shut down at dusk: Home Minister

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 08:56 pm

Related News

Bhasanchar-mainland water transport to shut down at dusk: Home Minister

Steps are also being taken to control the childbirth rate at the camps and steps to transfer 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasanchar will begin by December next

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 08:56 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that water transportation between Bhasanchar and the mainland will not operate after dusk on any day.

Consequently, travel from Bhasanchar to Noakhali or Hatiya will also be closed at that time of the evening.

The home minister made the announcement at a press conference after a meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management, and Law Enforcement of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Citizens at the ministry conference room.

The Home Minister said the ministry has already had discussions with concerned authorities to ensure law and order and overall security within the Cox's Bazar and Bhasanchar Rohingya camps.

The minister added that arrangements are underway to increase the security detail in and around these camps.

In this regard, manpower and logistical support of law enforcement agencies, including from the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Coast Guard, will be provided to enhance security, the minister said.

The home minister said drives to stop drug smuggling in the areas adjacent to the Rohingya camps have been intensified.

Steps are also being taken to control the childbirth rate at the camps and steps to transfer 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasanchar will begin by December next, he added.

Lastly, regarding the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We've arrested almost all the killers. Soon their motives will be revealed to the media."

Bangladesh / Top News / Transport

Bhasan Char / Rohingya camp / Bhasan Char Rohingya Camp / Water Transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

19m | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

59m | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025