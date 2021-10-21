Bhasanchar-mainland water transport to shut down at dusk: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said that water transportation between Bhasanchar and the mainland will not operate after dusk on any day.

Consequently, travel from Bhasanchar to Noakhali or Hatiya will also be closed at that time of the evening.

The home minister made the announcement at a press conference after a meeting of the National Committee on Coordination, Management, and Law Enforcement of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Citizens at the ministry conference room.

The Home Minister said the ministry has already had discussions with concerned authorities to ensure law and order and overall security within the Cox's Bazar and Bhasanchar Rohingya camps.

The minister added that arrangements are underway to increase the security detail in and around these camps.

In this regard, manpower and logistical support of law enforcement agencies, including from the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Coast Guard, will be provided to enhance security, the minister said.

The home minister said drives to stop drug smuggling in the areas adjacent to the Rohingya camps have been intensified.

Steps are also being taken to control the childbirth rate at the camps and steps to transfer 1 lakh Rohingyas to Bhasanchar will begin by December next, he added.

Lastly, regarding the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We've arrested almost all the killers. Soon their motives will be revealed to the media."