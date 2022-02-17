1,655 more Rohingya refugees go to Bhasan Char

Another 1,655 Rohingya refugees from different camps in Cox's Bazar moved to Bhasan Char on Thursday.

With them, 249 other Rohingyas also returned to Bhashan Char after visiting relatives in Cox's Bazar's Rohingya refugee camps.

Six Bangladesh Navy ships left Chattogram for Bhasan Char at around 11:30am with the Rohingya men, women and children.

Additional Commissioner for the Office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation (RRRC), Md Samsudduza Noyon, told The Business Standard (TBS) that the Rohingya refugees reached the Bangladesh Navy jetty in Chattogram from Cox's Bazar by bus on Wednesday and stayed there overnight.

With this latest transfer, the number of Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char is now 22,597.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million displaced Rohingya in the refugee camps of Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char.

Most of them have come into this country since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Rohingya Muslim ethnic minority.