Employee quits job on spot after boss said 'F*** Off'

Photo: CrazieIrish
Photo: CrazieIrish

Social media has evolved into a central platform for individuals to voice their workplace grievances.

Recently, a Reddit user CrazieIrish shared that they quit their job on the spot after their toxic boss asked them to f*** off, reports NDTV.

When asked for more context, the user shared in the comments, "Work from home. I had to call him for support of a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer in my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to fuck off for the last time."

The user further mentioned that they have not received any response to the email.

Several internet users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. 

A user wrote, "Seriously should have written "Thank you for your feedback, Anthony, I've decided to follow your advice and f*** off, effective immediately."

Another user wrote, "Now take a good rest, my friend."comment

"My only thing with quitting like that is that the people who pushed you to do it really don't care and/or are happy afterwards. In my ideal situation, they are screwed with my departure," the third user wrote.

 
 

