Employee quits job on spot after boss said 'F*** Off'
Social media has evolved into a central platform for individuals to voice their workplace grievances.
Recently, a Reddit user CrazieIrish shared that they quit their job on the spot after their toxic boss asked them to f*** off, reports NDTV.
When asked for more context, the user shared in the comments, "Work from home. I had to call him for support of a new computer to get access. He was not happy I hadn't set up the computer in my free time to get it ready. Told me to fuck off when I said I wasn't doing it for free. Told him I quit as soon as he told me to fuck off for the last time."
The user further mentioned that they have not received any response to the email.
A user wrote, "Seriously should have written "Thank you for your feedback, Anthony, I've decided to follow your advice and f*** off, effective immediately."
Another user wrote, "Now take a good rest, my friend."comment
"My only thing with quitting like that is that the people who pushed you to do it really don't care and/or are happy afterwards. In my ideal situation, they are screwed with my departure," the third user wrote.