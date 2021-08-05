Cumilla woman gives birth to quadruplets

Offbeat

UNB
05 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:55 pm

Cumilla woman gives birth to quadruplets

She gave birth to two boys and two girls on Wednesday, according to doctors.

UNB
05 August, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:55 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A woman has given birth to quadruplets (four babies) at Gomati Hospital in Cumilla.

Sadia Akter, the proud mother, is the wife of Zillur Rahman of Suagazi Lalbagh in Sadar Dakkhin upazila of the district.

She gave birth to two boys and two girls on Wednesday under the supervision of Dr Shahida Akhter Rakhi. 

Zillur Rahman, the father, said the babies are now in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Cumilla Modern Hospital alongside their mother.

"Dr Shahida Akhter Rakhi checked my wife and said that the position of the babies are fine and suggested having a normal delivery. We also agreed," he told The Business Standard.

Dr Shhida, who helped the woman deliver the babies, said, "We are happy that the four babies and their mother are all doing fine."

The first child weighs 1,100 gm, the second one 1,000 gm, the third one 900 gm and the fourth one 800 gm, she said.

She also said the babies are in the NICU for their premature condition. 

"I don't know if delivery of quadruplets without caesarean had ever taken place in Cumilla before. Earlier I helped a normal delivery of three babies together. I still keep contact with them regularly," she told The Business Standard. 

babies / quadruplets

