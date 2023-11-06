BNP, Jamaat declare 2-day blockade again on Wednesday, Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 06:19 pm

Related News

BNP, Jamaat declare 2-day blockade again on Wednesday, Thursday

[related nid="731926" layout="left"][/related]

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 06:19 pm
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami will again enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade this week on Wednesday and Thursday to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement during a press conference this afternoon (6 November).

The Jamaat-e-Islami also issued a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, with the blockade announcement today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fresh agitation was announced during the current 2-day blockade from Sunday to Tuesday, just after a previous three-day nationwide blockade from 31 October to 2 November that was marked by widespread incidents of violence, including clashes, arson and vandalism.

The party had enforced the nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on 29 October in protest against the "attacks" on its 28 October grand rally at Nayapaltan.

The Liberal Democratic Party also announced a two-day nationwide blockade starting from Wednesday (8 November). 

The party made the announcement in a statement signed by LDP President Dr Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad on Monday.

The LDP, which is in simultaneous movement against the government, called on other parties and alliances, including BNP, to announce the same programme.

On Sunday, RAB arrested former Home Minister and BNP Vice Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury. 

BNP Vice-Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam and  BNP Organising Secretary (Mymensingh division) Imran Saleh Prince were also picked up by police, according to a statement released by the party. 

Reportedly, the arrests were made over the sabotage case filed centring the BNP's 28 October rally, which devolved into violence, said the official.

On 28 October, the chief justice's residence came under attack when miscreants threw brick chips during the political rallies. 

Many BNP activists, including the party's senior leaders, have been arrested and remanded recently over the recent political violence.

Police have detained BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, among other leaders, following deadly clashes that rocked parts of Dhaka and the rest of the country as the party and its allies called for a hartal and a three-day long nationwide blockade.

Top News

BNP / blockade / Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today