LDP calls for countrywide blockade on 8, 9 November

The Liberal Democratic Party has announced a two-day nationwide blockade starting from Wednesday (8 November).

The party made the announcement in a statement signed by LDP President Dr Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad on Monday.

LDP, which is in simultaneous movement against the government, called on other parties and alliances, including BNP, to announce the same programme.

BNP's second phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade is going to end today.

The government deployed 228 platoons of BGB members across the country including Dhaka to keep the law and order situation under control.

Besides, 460 RAB teams including 160 in the capital are patrolling nationwide.

On Monday, BNP and its affiliated organisations brought out short-span processions in different places of the capital to press home their demand for a non-partisan government and the release of party leaders including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

On the second day of the blockade, several cars were set on fire in different parts of the country.