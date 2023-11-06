LDP calls for countrywide blockade on 8, 9 November

Politics

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:18 pm

Related News

LDP calls for countrywide blockade on 8, 9 November

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:18 pm
LDP calls for countrywide blockade on 8, 9 November

The Liberal Democratic Party has announced a two-day nationwide blockade starting from Wednesday (8 November). 

The party made the announcement in a statement signed by LDP President Dr Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad on Monday.

LDP, which is in simultaneous movement against the government, called on other parties and alliances, including BNP, to announce the same programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BNP's second phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade is going to end today. 

The government deployed 228 platoons of BGB members across the country including Dhaka to keep the law and order situation under control. 

Besides, 460 RAB teams including 160 in the capital are patrolling nationwide.

On Monday, BNP and its affiliated organisations brought out short-span processions in different places of the capital to press home their demand for a non-partisan government and the release of party leaders including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir 

On the second day of the blockade, several cars were set on fire in different parts of the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

LDP / blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today