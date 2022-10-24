USAID trains customs officials for speedy customs clearance facilities

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Improving Trade and Business Enabling Environment Activity trained 25 customs officials on the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme to assist Bangladesh reduce the time and cost of clearing goods.

The training built the capacity of customs officers to validate AEO applications and manage post-AEO accreditation procedures, alongside boosting the customs clearance facilities.

This training will support the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to implement the globally-practiced AEO in Bangladesh, a press release said on the concluding session of the two-day long training programme held at a city hotel on Monday.

Firms receiving AEO accreditation will enjoy fast-tracked imports and exports through a dedicated channel, including receiving their goods without a physical customs inspection.

This will help firms save time and stay on external trade schedules in the Chattogram Port.

Some 63 firms have applied for the AEO status and are awaiting a formal response from the NBR.

So far, the NBR has offered the status to only three firms, but will give it to more firms from the textile, pharmaceutical and leather sectors.

A Time Release Study conducted by the NBR showed that consignments in the Chattogram Port required over 11 days to clear customs and be received.

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the government to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business-enabling market.