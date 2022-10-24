USAID trains customs officials for speedy customs clearance facilities

NBR

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:21 pm

Related News

USAID trains customs officials for speedy customs clearance facilities

Consignments at Chattogram Port required over 11 days to clear Customs and be received, according to a NBR study

TBS Report
24 October, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 09:21 pm
USAID trains customs officials for speedy customs clearance facilities

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Improving Trade and Business Enabling Environment Activity trained 25 customs officials on the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme to assist Bangladesh reduce the time and cost of clearing goods.  

The training built the capacity of customs officers to validate AEO applications and manage post-AEO accreditation procedures, alongside boosting the customs clearance facilities. 

This training will support the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to implement the globally-practiced AEO in Bangladesh, a press release said on the concluding session of the two-day long training programme held at a city hotel on Monday.

Firms receiving AEO accreditation will enjoy fast-tracked imports and exports through a dedicated channel, including receiving their goods without a physical customs inspection.

This will help firms save time and stay on external trade schedules in the Chattogram Port.

Some 63 firms have applied for the AEO status and are awaiting a formal response from the NBR.

So far, the NBR has offered the status to only three firms, but will give it to more firms from the textile, pharmaceutical and leather sectors.

A Time Release Study conducted by the NBR showed that consignments in the Chattogram Port required over 11 days to clear customs and be received.

The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the government to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business-enabling market.

USAID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

10h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

11h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

12h | Brands
Syed Mahbubur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Banks under liquidity stress, 2023 will be a more challenging year: MTBL MD

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

2h | Videos
13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

13 districts likely to suffer more due to cyclone Sitrang

3h | Videos
Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

Fecal bacteria in rivers around Dhaka even during monsoon

5h | Videos
Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

Cyclone Sitrang impact may cause high tides

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning