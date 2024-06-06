Proof of tax return made mandatory to rent community centres

The government, in its proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), has made it mandatory to show proof of income tax return submission (PSR) for holding any social event, including wedding ceremonies, in community centres.

As a result, anyone who rents a community/convention centre for a wedding ceremony or any other social event, will have to show his PSR to the authority of the centre concerned.

Showing PSR has also been made compulsory for any other social event in community/convention centres in the proposed budget.