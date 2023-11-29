NBR to award top nine VAT payers nationally for FY22

The National Board of Revenue is going to honour the top nine VAT-payers at the national level, and 138 others at the district level for the fiscal 2021-22.

The revenue board published the names of the highest VAT-paying companies in three categories – production, service, and business – in a gazette notification yesterday.

The NBR will hand over the awards to the top VAT-paying firms on National VAT Day on 10 December, officials say.

According to the NBR notification, Olympic Industries Limited (Kanchpur, Narayanganj), UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Limited in Gazipur, and General Pharmaceuticals Limited in Dhaka are the highest VAT-payers in the production category.

In the previous year, the IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd (Shafipur, Gazipur) and SMC Enterprise Limited (Banani, Dhaka) were in second and third positions in that category.

In the business category, Walton Plaza (Chandna, Gazipur), Unimart Limited, and HAMKO Corporation Ltd have become the top VAT-payers for FY22.

Of those, Unimart Limited advanced one notch this year but Agora was axed from the list of highest VAT-paying companies this year.

In the service category, bKash Limited (Jahangir Gate, Dhaka Cantonment) remained in first position like the previous year. In the second position, Brac-Aarong replaced International Finance Investment and Commerce Bank Limited this year while Nagad Ltd secured third position.

Additionally, the NBR will award service VAT payers to a total of 138 companies at the district level including one each in the manufacturing, business, and service categories.