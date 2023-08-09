Tomatoes now costlier than apples in Dhaka at Tk300 per kg

Markets

UNB
09 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

Tomatoes now costlier than apples in Dhaka at Tk300 per kg

Apples are being sold at Tk270

UNB
09 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 09:04 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Surprisingly, tomatoes have become more expensive than apples and other fruits in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

Visiting different kitchen markets on Wednesday, this correspondent witnessed that tomatoes of premium quality are being sold at Tk300 per kg, while apples are sold at Tk270 to Tk280 per kg, and malta at Tk260 to Tk270 per kg.

Joyen Uddin, a vegetable vendor in the capital's Mohakhali kitchen market, said the price was higher because it is not tomato season yet; it is imported from neighbouring India.

The price of tomatoes has also increased in India. All in all, the cost of tomatoes has suddenly increased, he said.

"For the tomatoes we are selling today [Wednesday] at Tk300 per kg, our average wholesale price is Tk280," Joyen said.

Besides, tomatoes are available in the retail market at Tk260 to Tk280 per kg, which is relatively small in size and lower quality production, he said.

Sabbir Ahmed, a local resident of Khilgaon who came to market at Malibagh kitchen market in the capital, said the price of all types of things in the market is high, but "I could not imagine that the price of tomatoes would be this much".

"Before coming to the kitchen market, I bought apples for Tk280 per kg and malta for Tk270 per kg. But when I came to buy tomatoes, I heard that they [retailers] are selling tomatoes for Tk300 per kg," he said.

The vegetable vendors told UNB that two or three days ago tomatoes were sold for Tk400 per kg.

Bangladesh / Top News

tomatoes / Apple / Dhaka / kitchen market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil