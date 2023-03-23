Chicken price Tk190-95 per kg: 4 major producers commit to consumer rights body

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 05:59 pm

Four major producers among the poultry association have committed to bring down chicken prices in the wholesale market by Tk30-40 per kg.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, chief of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, made the disclosure after meeting with representatives of four chicken producers Kazi Farms Limited, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms Limited, CP Bangladesh and Paragon Poultry and Hatchery Limited on Thursday (23 March).

"These companies will sell wholesale at Tk190 to Tk195 per kg from their farm gates. Chicken is currently sold for Tk220 to Tk230," the consumer rights chief said.

He further said that prices at the consumer level are expected to come down by Tk30-40.

"We will monitor the market. Hopefully, the prices will come down," he assured.

Corporate institutions supply up to 15-20% of the chicken demand in the market. 

Earlier on Wednesday (23 March), AHM Shafiquzzaman said that the price of each unit of broiler chicken can in no way exceed Tk200, but the consumers are being charged up to Tk280 in various markets in the capital.

He also said that his team presented eight proposals before the government to take remedial measures, adding, if there is irregularity in any market, action will be taken against the concerned market management committee.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder yesterday claimed 5,000-7,000 chickens die every day while being transported to Dhaka from all over the country, and they are supplied to restaurants in Dhaka.

He made claim during a press conference on the ministry's initiatives for the Holy Ramadan to prevent adulteration in essential commodities.

Earlier, the consumer rights protection directorate sent a market report to the commerce ministry as well as the ministry of fisheries and livestock claiming industrial-level production cost of each broiler chicken is Tk135-140 and that for marginal farmers is Tk160.

Market observers said broiler chicken is an affordable protein source for the general people but within 45-90 days it has gone out of the reach of the average consumer with price soaring nearly Tk120.

Beef had already gone out of reach as prices jumped from Tk675-700 to Tk780-800 in over a month.

