Will recommend imports if beef, chicken prices remain volatile: FBCCI

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) today said that it will recommend importing chicken and beef if their prices remain volatile.

"We are worried about the sudden increase in the price of chicken over the past few days. If necessary, we will ask the government to open the import of beef and chicken meat for the next two to three months. We do not see any other way," FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin said during an exchange of views on the import, stock, supply, and market situation of daily necessities on the occasion of Ramadan on Thursday (23 March).

"The price of beef in the market has been increasing for several days. Broiler chicken prices have gone up a lot over the past few days. We called the chicken traders about this today, but they did not come to the meeting," he added.

The government will strictly monitor the market, Md Jasim Uddin said, adding, "The government will cancel the market committee if the price is high in any market. At the same time, the government will also cancel the licences of the businesses which charge high prices. We do not want the licence of any trader to be cancelled or anyone to be arrested for charging high prices during Ramadan."

Addressing the traders, he said, "If you face any problems, you must let us know. We will talk about it. Our team will also be on market monitoring duties. The supply of dates in the market is more than the demand. There is enough demand in the market for gram, palm oil, cottonseed and other daily necessities."

Biswajit Saha, representing City Group in the meeting, said, "We have sufficient supplies of sugar and edible oil. If the supply of gas is normal, there will be no shortage of any product during Ramadan."

The FBCCI board of directors, the president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, along with traders from various retail and wholesale markets of the capital, were present during the views exchange meeting.

Meanwhile, beef is being sold for Tk750-800 per kg, and chicken for Tk275-280 per kg today.