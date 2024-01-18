Strict actions against artificial crisis of essentials in Ramadan: Titu

Markets

BSS
18 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:34 pm

Related News

Strict actions against artificial crisis of essentials in Ramadan: Titu

BSS
18 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:34 pm
Illustration: Abidur Rahman Khan
Illustration: Abidur Rahman Khan

The government will take strict actions against price hikes for essentials during the holy month of Ramadan, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam (Titu) said today (18 January).

"No one can create an artificial crisis in the market through illegally hoarding products. The government is taking strict actions against those who are trying to destabilise the market by unfairly increasing the prices of commodities for higher profits," he said.

Titu said this while inaugurating the sale operations of essentials of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) as the chief guest in the Mohammadpur area of the city, said a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the month of January, TCB will sell essentials at affordable prices among the one crore TCB family cardholders across the country.

Titu urged the people not to increase the prices of commodities by creating an artificial crisis during the month of Ramadan.

Titu, however, said the government has started distribution of one crore smart cards.

"Twenty lakh cards have been distributed. The rest of the cards will be distributed by June," he added.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan, among others, were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh

Essential Commodity / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

3h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

9h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

10h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

1h | Videos
Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

2h | Videos
Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

3h | Videos
Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

6h | Videos