Strict actions against artificial crisis of essentials in Ramadan: Titu

The government will take strict actions against price hikes for essentials during the holy month of Ramadan, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam (Titu) said today (18 January).

"No one can create an artificial crisis in the market through illegally hoarding products. The government is taking strict actions against those who are trying to destabilise the market by unfairly increasing the prices of commodities for higher profits," he said.

Titu said this while inaugurating the sale operations of essentials of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) as the chief guest in the Mohammadpur area of the city, said a press release.

During the month of January, TCB will sell essentials at affordable prices among the one crore TCB family cardholders across the country.

Titu urged the people not to increase the prices of commodities by creating an artificial crisis during the month of Ramadan.

Titu, however, said the government has started distribution of one crore smart cards.

"Twenty lakh cards have been distributed. The rest of the cards will be distributed by June," he added.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and TCB Chairman Brigadier General M Ariful Hasan, among others, were present on the occasion.