Soybean oil price drops by Tk14 per litre

The price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk14 per litre to Tk178 effective from Tuesday (4 October).

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association took the decision Monday (3 October) at a meeting with the Prime Minister's Private Sector and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman and PMO Senior Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Mia.

With the new rate, a five-litre bottle of soybean oil will cost Tk880, according to a notice issued by the association.

Besides, the price of loose soybean oil has been reduced to Tk158 per litre.

The meeting also discussed the devaluation of taka and complication in settling letter of credit (LC).

Earlier on 23 August, the government hiked the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk7 per litre to Tk192 and Tk9 for loose packs setting at Tk175.