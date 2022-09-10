Soybean oil price may come down: commerce minister

Markets

BSS
10 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:35 pm

Related News

Soybean oil price may come down: commerce minister

BSS
10 September, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has expressed optimism that the price of soybean oil may come down in the next one to two months.

"Due to the high value of the US dollar, the price of daily commodities is not decreasing in the country. Commodity prices are expected to fall after the dollar price settles in the coming months," he said.

The commerce minister, also a heroic freedom fighter, said this while talking to local reporters at his residence on the Central Road in Rangpur city today.

He said the import price of Soybean oil in the global market has decreased. As a result, edible oil prices have fallen. Also the problem is that the value of the US dollar has increased.

"Hopefully US dollar price will settle down soon. Soybean oil prices will be settled again when the US dollar price settles. We also expect prices of other commodities and products to come down within the next one to two months," Tipu Munshi said.

Regarding the very recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, Tipu Munshi said that the visit has become a successful one.

"Fruitful discussions with India on investments and bilateral trade were fruitful. The Indian Prime Minister sought Bangladesh's support on their way forward," he said, adding that West Bengal has responded positively to the Teesta River Water-sharing Treaty.

The Commerce Minister also said that the Prime Ministers of the two neighbouring friendly countries have shown enthusiasm on various issues and positive discussions have taken place.

Local leaders of Awami League and its associate organizations were present.

Economy / Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / soybean oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An immature Forktail. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-backed Forktail: ‘Delight is as the flight‘

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

5h | Panorama
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

5h | Food
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

How Dhaka will be like that after the implementation of DAP

23m | Videos
Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

Will "Vikram-Veda" make a new record?

58m | Videos
What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

What you need to know about Suicide Prevention Day

2h | Videos
Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

Find out if your partner is cheating in a simple way

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’