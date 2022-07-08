Small, medium-sized cows in high demand

Sellers say small and medium sized cows are selling more this year while they are about selling large sized cattle.

Demand for cattle priced between Tk60,000 to Tk1,00,000 is more this year and they are selling fast.

Sellers across Dhaka and Chattogram cattle markets gave similar feedback. On the other hand, buyers say they are having to pay Tk15,000-20,000 more than last year for smaller cows. Vendors say this is due to rising food prices.

Mohammad Harun brought an Australian Frisian variety cow from Mymensingh to the playground of the Polytechnic Institute in the capital and could not sell it in three days.

He told The Business Standard (TBS) that he has been raising the cow for two and a half years.

"We could sell this cow weighing 23 maunds for Tk5 lakh back in the village. But I thought I'd be able to sell it at higher prices here in the Tejgaon industrial area," he said.

Harun said he will no longer bring bigger cattle to Dhaka.

Farid Hossain, another seller, brought 36 bulls from Pabna to the Aftabnagar Haat in Dhaka. Each bull weighs about one thousand kg.

Farid said, "I have sold 17 cows. some for Tk3 lakh, and some for Tk 3.5 lakh. But we made little profit. The cost of nurturing each cow is Tk15,000 per month. There is an additional cost if you take them back. So even if there is some loss, I will sell them and I will not raise big cows anymore."

Seller of a 40 maunds of Australian Frisian variety Cow at Gabtoli Hat in the capital is asking Tk12 lakh but buyers are quoting nowhere near that price.

The seller Harun said he has heard up to Tk7 lakh so far.

"I will sell it if I get Tk9 to 10 lakh," said Harun, adding that the demand for cows below one lakh is high.

However, traders have been seen bringing cows from different parts of the country to the cattle market since Friday morning.

Abul Kalam Azad, information officer of the playground market of the Polytechnic Institute, said that there are about 4,500 animals in the market. More trucks are coming full of animals.

Aminul Islam, a buyer from Gulshan, bought a bull for Tk85,000 at the Polytechnic Institute's playground. He said prices have risen compared to last time.

Hashem Ali has brought a total of 21 cows from Kumarkhali in Kushtia to Sagarika cattle market in Chattogram city.

"I came here four days ago. I have only 5 big cows left. The rest has been sold," he said.

Meanwhile, buyers have flocked to the cattle market as well as small and big farms in the surrounding areas of the city.

Jahed Hossain, owner of KK Cattle Farm in Rahattar Pool, Baklia, told The Business Standard, "This year we raised 48 cows for sale. We raise cows with safe food. So the acquaintances have bought most of the cows. And there are only 6 cows. We had more small cows. The demand for small cows has increased and they have been sold quickly."

Like last time, this time too, private entrepreneurs as well as the government have made arrangements to sell sacrificial animals on online platforms. If the buyer does not like the cows purchased online, a refund system is being added this year.