Potato price increases by Tk10 per kg within a week

The price of potatoes has increased by Tk10 per kilogram over a week in the markets across Dhaka.

Each kilogram of potato now costs Tk70 in the capital's Karwan Bazar, Kallyanpur, and Moghbazar.

The sellers have attributed this rising price to a reduced supply of the produce.

Local onions, also on the same path as potatoes, were being sold at Tk150 per kg in Dhaka kitchen markets.

Amid the price hikes of the two much-needed produce in Bangalee cuisine, winter vegetables have brought some much-needed relief to consumers.

Depending on quality, eggplants were selling for Tk70-80 per kilogram in the markets today (8 November).

Bitter gourds were sold at Tk60-70 per kg, beans at Tk100-120, okra at Tk60, yardlong beans [borboti] at Tk60-70, sponge gourd at Tk55, radishes at Tk40, and pointed gourds at Tk50.

The price of bottle gourd has seen a hike; the medium-sized bottle guards that were sold at Tk50 last week were sold at Tk70 today.

The price of green chilli remained the same as last week, selling at Tk130-140 per kilogram at Karwan Bazar.

Potato season nearing end

On 5 September, the government reduced import duties on potatoes from 25% to 15% to keep the prices at a manageable level and ensure a steady supply. But the prices saw a hike nonetheless.

"The potato season is nearing its end, which typically leads to price increases during this time each year. Moreover, recent rains have damaged the potatoes," said Iman Ali, a trader at Karwan Bazar.

While speaking with Iman Ali, Delowar Hossain, a customer, came to buy five kilograms of potatoes.

He told Iman that he would buy five kilograms if the price per kilogram were 65 taka.

However, after failing to negotiate a lower price, Delwar ended up buying three kilograms at Tk70 per kg.

"It's only the commodity prices that keep rising. My earnings remained the same. I had to buy two kilograms less. Even the small-sized Indian onions are Tk120 per kg now," he said after making the purchase.

The highest price for potatoes around this time last year was Tk52 per kg, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data.

No heed to govt set prices

In the Dhaka kitchen markets, eggs and broiler chickens were seen being sold at prices higher than those set by the government today.

Eggs were being sold at Tk150-155 per dozen, higher than the Tk142.44 per dozen set by the government.

Broiler chicken was being sold at Tk190-200 per kg, higher than the Tk179.59 set by the government.

The Department of Agricultural Extension set the prices for eggs and chicken on 15 September to tame the prices.

"The price of chicken was Tk185 per kg just three days ago. The price has increased by Tk5, with small-sized broiler chickens now selling at Tk190 per kg," said Mohammad Yusuf, a chicken seller at Karwan Bazar.