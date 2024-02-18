Onion, sugar likely to be imported from India before Ramadan: State minister

UNB
18 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 07:02 pm

The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) reported onion production of 34 lakh tonnes in FY 2022-23 while the average demand for onions is around 27 lakh tonnes in Bangladesh. The recent onion crisis likely stems from factors beyond a significant supply shortage. Photo: TBS
The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) reported onion production of 34 lakh tonnes in FY 2022-23 while the average demand for onions is around 27 lakh tonnes in Bangladesh. The recent onion crisis likely stems from factors beyond a significant supply shortage. Photo: TBS

The government will be able to supply onion and sugar, imported from India, to the market before the month of Ramadan, said State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu on Sunday (18 February).

"Already a proposal for importing 50,000 mts of onion and one lakh mts of sugar was sent to India and got assurance from them about 20,000 mts of onion and 50,000 mts of sugar but we hope we would be able to import products as per our demand," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

"The foreign minister got assurance from India about onion and sugar supply and we will get good news over it within Thursday," he said.

Besides, the government is trying to import daily essentials from other neighbouring countries, he added.

A meeting of the task force committee will be held on Tuesday, said the minister adding that the price of edible oil is expected to be refixed in the meeting.

He further said the government will ensure market monitoring at the field level during Ramadan and after fixing the price of edible oil it will take measures to prevent a hike in oil prices.

 

