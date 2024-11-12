Gold price drops by Tk2,520 per bhori

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk2,520 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) came up with the decision today (12 November) as a result of pure gold price dip in the local market.

The revised prices will be effective from tomorrow (13 November), the association said in a press release.

Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk136,188 per bhori, from the existing Tk138,708per bhori.

Earlier, gold prices were decreased two phases on 5 and 8 November in the country.

