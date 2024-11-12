Gold price drops by Tk2,520 per bhori

Markets

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Gold price drops by Tk2,520 per bhori

Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk136,188 per bhori, from the existing Tk138,708per bhori

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 09:34 pm
Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Jewellers in the country have reduced gold prices by Tk2,520 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) came up with the decision today (12 November) as a result of pure gold price dip in the local market.

The revised prices will be effective from tomorrow (13 November), the association said in a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the new rate, 22-carat gold will cost Tk136,188 per bhori, from the existing Tk138,708per bhori. 

Earlier, gold prices were decreased two phases on 5 and 8 November in the country. 
 

Top News

Gold price / Bangladesh / BAJUS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

4h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

7h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

7h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

8h | Videos