6,500L hoarded edible oil seized in 3 districts

Members of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) have seized over 6,500 litres of edible oil conducting raids in three districts across the country.

A DNCRP team headed by the organisation's Assistant Director (divisional office) Anisur Rahman recovered 2,200 litres of edible oil from Mazumder Store at Karnaphuli Market in Chowmuhani area of the port city.

The store was sealed off and the owner was fined Tk2 lakh.

Majumder Store was selling a five-litre bottle at Tk985 after purchasing it at Tk760, said Anisur Rahman.

Apart from this, 300 bottles of edible oil were recovered from another store named Rashid & Brothers of the same area.

The owner was fined Tk10,000.

After the recovery, DNCRP members sold the seized oil to common people at the stipulated price.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,350 litres of edible oil was seized by raiding two stores in Noakhali.

Owners of NS Traders and New Bhai Bhai Store were fined Tk50,000 and Tk20,000 respectively for hoarding the daily essentials.

In cooperation with Begumganj Model Thana police, DNCRP Assistant Director (regional office) Kawser Miah led the raid in Chowmuhani market of Begumanganj upazila.

In Munshiganj, the members of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) seized 2,100 litres of soybean oil conducting raids at three shops in Muktarpur and Rikabibazar areas of Munshiganj Sadar upazila.

The shopkeepers were selling the edible oil at Tk200 per litre instead of the government-set price of Tk160, said Asif Al Azad, DNCRP assistant director at Munshiganj regional office.