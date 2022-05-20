4,573 litres of hoarded edible oil seized in Habiganj

A mobile court recovered 4,573 liters of hoarded soybean oil from a godown in Ajmiriganj Sadar Bazar area of Ajmiriganj upazila last night.

Local trader Sumon Roy, 29, and the warehouse guard Nepal Vaidya were arrested for stockpiling the oil.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shafiqul Islam also fined the arrested person in cash of Taka 10,000 each and the seized oil was later sold.

Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted the operation team.

