Fasting can be an excellent teaching tool for young children. It goes far beyond growing an understanding for how poor people feel when they are hungry. It is also about purifying the soul and being grateful to the almighty for everything.

As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we prepare ourselves for 30 days of fasting, prayer, and other religious acts. We can also take this time as an opportunity to introduce the concept of Ramadan to younger Muslims by encouraging them to take part in various tasks.

Here are some of the more enticing ways of introducing Ramadan to children.

Shorter fasting time

Younger children are too young to fast, even more so in the heat of this season. But they can be introduced to fasting by allowing or encouraging them to spend a few extended hours in the day without food and water, or whatever duration they feel comfortable fasting.

It's important for parents to appreciate and praise their effort. In addition, parents can teach kids that fasting is not merely about growing an understanding for how poor people feel when they are hungry. It is yet another practice of growing resistance to temptation.

Making a good-deed chart

An easy way to encourage younger Muslims to develop good behaviour during Ramadan is through a good-deed chart. Parents can prepare the chart by writing down one good act to follow for each day of Ramadan.

Helping elders in the house, sharing food with others, organizing their toys after play, finishing their meals, learning a surah, performing prayers with adults, etc are some excellent examples of what could be added to the chart.

A child will follow one act of good behaviour for a particular day of Ramadan. Parents should show appreciation when children perform those acts to inspire them. The chart will essentially create eagerness in a child who will feel good about doing good things, which will eventually allow them to improve their behaviour.

Creating a Ramadan atmosphere

Children love to do arts and crafts, which could be utilized in a fun way to create a Ramadan environment at home.

Parents can also actively participate in making vibrant decorations with their children by cutting colourful papers to decorate different house corners. This creative task will let the children feel the vibe of a festive environment.

Moreover, this will allow parents to spend quality time with their children, making their Ramadan more amusing. Apart from that, children can also be encouraged to make decorative Ramadan cards for their friends. It is a gracious way to inform children about sharing the joys of Ramadan with other children.

Act of charity

Ramadan is the best time to teach young Muslims about compassion and kindness. Parents can encourage their little ones to save by putting a small amount of money in a special Ramadan jar. They can give this to the poor as a charity at the end of the month. This act of charity is the best way to share the joy of Ramadan with financially disadvantaged people.

Furthermore, children might be encouraged to give away clothes they no longer want. This will allow the young ones to understand the concept of sharing and putting a smile on the face of other children.

The best opportunity

These tips should help provide a good guideline for parents to introduce Ramadan in a fun way. It could be the best opportunity to build a strong family bond by sharing quality time together. Given the realities of the busy modern lifestyle, this is an opportunity that no one should miss.

Ramadan Mubarak to all of you!

Nafisa Moquit is Lecturer at Brac University.