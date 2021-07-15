The guide to the perfect pair of shoes

As Eid is knocking at the door again, it is time to focus on the most essential part of your look - footwear.

Here are some options to help you to choose between different types of shoes for both men and women.

For men

Tassel loafers

This slip-on shoe is a must-buy for every man out there this Eid. A pair of loafers do not only go with casual looks but also go extremely well with panjabi.

Loafers are generally made of leather and have leather tassels on the top vamp with a rounded toe. It is not going out of style any time soon because of its versatility.

These are casual shoes veering more towards the 'smart' side of dressing up. You can pair them with most outfits including shorts and slim fit jeans. Have a sharp shirt or polo on top. Avoid t-shirts with slogans. THey just don't work with loafer.

What you should never do is mix them with formal black tie ensembles. The max you can go is a light blazer. Should you wear socks or not? While it's a matter for great debate, sock with loafers is definitely no-go with shorts.

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk6,000. Prices will vary depending on the quality, design and where you buy it from.

Places to be found: Dhaka Boot Barn, Bowling Footwear, Afrin, Merkis BD.

Recommended Color: Black, dark brown

Embossed brogue shoes

As a dress shoe, brogues have the maximum flair because they blend formal elegance with a mix of intricate styling patterns.

Whether you wear it to a formal meeting or a party, this shoe has got you covered. The decorative stitching with perforated details are there to make a statement.

They work brilliantly with suits or in this summer, a simple button down shirt and chinos. How about a little adventure in mixing two traditional classic? Panjabi, slim fit trousers and brogues.

Price: Tk3,500 Taka to Tk10,000

Places to be Found: Dhaka Boot Barn, Bowling Footwear, Afrin

Recommended Color: Brown, coffee

Plain toe Oxford

There is no other shoe as timeless and formal as a pair of plain toe Oxfords. These are strictly for business or a smart casual look, or when you want to appear ready for yet another NSU presentation.

These shoes look sleek with minimal detailing, taking one's attention to the trousers and suit rather than the shoe itself. Current popularity goes for the various shades of tan, with lighter popping better with dark trousers.

Plain toe Oxfords are not the right candidate for comfort but if you purchase the more expensive ones, it will ensure quality and last you a long time.

Price: Tk2,000 to Tk9,000

Places to be found: Woodland Bangladesh, Bata, Apex, Arty-ship, Mostafa Mart

Recommended Color: Brown, black, coffee

For women

Brogues

Brogues are not just for men but also for women.

Women's brogues are extremely versatile. It combines the flat-shoe-feeling with a formal look.

If you plan on wearing western this Eid, brogues are the best choice for you.

A pair of brogues also comes with heels of different shapes and lengths, which means you can adjust the height according to your liking.

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk5,000

Places to be found: Bata, Apex, Arty-ship, Mostafa Mart, Ecstasy

Recommended Color: Brown, black.

Ankle boots

As the name suggests, these boots reach till your ankle.

Investing in such boots will give you a more sophisticated look.

Ankle boots have a classic shape that goes well with both formal and casual looks - becoming a must-buy this summer.

There are different types of ankle boots but Chelsea boots would be the best option because it has a flat, soft sole with an elasticated side panel.

There are also pixie boots. You should choose the one that matches your personality well. However, keep in mind that some suede shoes are best worn in winter. The leather ones will be a good option if you are going to a party or a meeting. The ones which are not made of genuine leather would be good for day-to-day use.

Price: Tk3,000 to Tk12,000

Places to be found: Bata, Apex, Merkis, Mostafa Mart

Recommended Color: Brown, black, coffee

Loafer

Loafers can be worn with both jeans or tailored trousers. It is a slip-on type of shoe with a soft, cushioned sole.

Wearing a loafer will add a vintage glamour to any daytime outfit. It can also be worn at night. Loafers can become your go-to shoe during summer as it is very comfortable and versatile.

Paired with socks, loafers can be worn all day long without any discomfort. It is highly recommended if you want to add a vintage vibe to your outfit.

Price: Tk1,500 Taka to Tk5,000

Places to be found: Bata, Apex, Arty-ship, Merkis, Mostafa Mart

Recommended Color: Brown, black, navy blue