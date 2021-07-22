12 beauty tips from International Makeup Expert Farjana Epshita

Hello and Eid Mubarak! Eid Day is one of those special days in our lives. We all love to look flawless the whole day. There are two secrets to this, first the skin preparation, second the makeup application.

My 12 tips for Eid:

#1 Hydrating your skin:

Especially when it comes to any special event looks, we need to prepare the skin properly, before applying makeup. Applying a good face mask will help to boost brightness, and make your skin look more hydrated.

I would recommend the "Face magic gold face mask" by Ligion Herbal. This would be a great choice as it goes with all types of skin. Lastly, you should use a good moisturizer that has SPF in it.

#2 Glow up with a smooth base:

Use a good primer - I would suggest a primer which has no color like the Absolute New York Flawless Face Foundation Primer, because if your primer has color, it will oxidize the makeup (even if the primer is skin colored). Always use a primer which will make your base look flawless and consistent for the whole day.

However, if you want to avoid all these steps and want one particular product that will help you to get good facial hydration and prime your face, you may either consider the Embryosis Moisturizer or Sunscreen by Revox.



#3 selection of a good foundation and application:

When you pick a foundation, make sure to choose one which will give you a HD finish. However, when you apply the foundation, make sure to use a beauty blender as this will help provide a dewy, smooth, flawless and heavy look. I'd recommend the Absolute New York HD Foundation, which will go perfectly with the weather condition of Bangladesh.

#4 A good concealer:

For color correction, I'd recommend using the Absolute New York Click Cover Concealer Medium Olive Undertone. After blending it in, you can choose a lighter concealer by the same brand and apply it to your T-zone for highlights. Remember to use the same branded products for getting the most consistent and flawless looks. As they are all made with similar ingredients, and won't react negatively with one another.



#5 Apply a translucent powder:

Apply a good quality translucent powder all over your face to set your makeup. Do not use any loose powder with color when setting the face, as it may make your makeup oxidize within an hour.

A soft amount of cream blush looks amazing. A small amount goes a long way, and they stay on all day and night. Just apply a small amount and blend softly with your beauty blender to achieve the desired blush look. Pro tip: Smile while applying it.

#7 Contour:

When we do out contour, we need to use a dark color to sharply define our face shape. Apply a powder contour after the cream blush and then apply your setting spray to lock it in. I would recommend the Ofra Cosmetics setting spray, because it is really amazing and my favorite.

#8 Lips transformations:

A dark color liner to line your lips, paired with a nude lipstick to make your lips look plumper. For the day time look, and during the night, just change the nude shade with a deep bold color.

Apply your lipstick and set it again with your Ofra Cosmetics setting spray.

#9 Some bling bling:

Apply your favorite highlighter, my favorite is the one by Ofra Cosmetics, because made of 100% with pearls, and small amount shines a lot.

#10 Day to night Eye transformations:

During the day, I like to do simple wing liners with nice lashes, it looks classy and beautiful. You can add a little bit of bronze color on the eyelids with a light shimmer to make it look more dramatic.

During the night time, you can transfer the day looks to night looks by applying a darker brown color on your lips with some glitter.

#11 locking the look:

Last but not least, apply your setting spray to lock in your look. Make sure to wait before you apply it once more, so it won't make a mess. Use the Ofra setting spray if you can because it will help to set a matte base.

#12 always carry your pressed powder:

It is normal for the makeup under the eyes and smile line to crack. Don't worry, you will have your magical pressed powder for this purpose, use it when needed.

Normally if we follow these tips, it will help us achieve a flawless quick look for the whole day of Eid. Please make sure to stay hydrated, drink a lot of water because your skin needs to stay health from inside too. If you have any question related to the products listed, you can check out BanglaShoppers for all the products listed.

