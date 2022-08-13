What do the artists think about AI image generators?

'I can get more things done in less time' : Onindo Ahmed

Chief Creative Officer, Yellow Raptor

Onindo Ahmed, Chief Creative Officer, Yellow Raptor. Sketch: TBS

I run a boutique creative studio that utilises the latest technology to create designs, brands, and marketing campaigns. We used AI tools such as the Midjourney.ai to create some AI-generated images. It was a fairly easy and fast process, and we generated multiple images and were pleased with a few.

The technology of AI-generated art has made great strides in the marketing world, and I'm hoping that as time progresses, it will only improve. As a marketer, I can then focus more on the decision-making process and get more things done in less time.

However, AI can and should be used to automate the utilitarian aspects of design and art. With the slight imperfections that come with human art, designers and artists should add nuance and character to their work.

In order to achieve context-based and effective results, I believe designing involves a lot of decision-making and human intervention. Art, on the other hand, is more focused on the artist's expression, which has emotional value. There will always be an appeal to human imagination and emotion in both cases.

'Rather than killing creative careers, these softwares help creators' : Showkot Shawon

Artist, painter and illustrator

Showkot Shawon, Artist, painter and illustrator. Skecth: TBS

I think the images produced by DALL-E are very beautiful. And it will help artists and creative people. It creates a new scope for them to think, speculate and play with ideas. However, the render or the final outcome is not fully what is desired. You will get something similar to what you want to get. But it's very close.

I would say from my experience, the visual process has been made easy. Render suggestions are very helpful. I think it's an acceleration for the artists.

The technology will have indeed a revolutionary impact on the art industry. But I would like to refute the claim that these softwares will replace human designers. By no means, traditional art and paintings will not disappear. Rather than killing creative careers, these softwares help creators. Most clients demand expertise and human touch when it comes to the final outcome.

For example, you don't need to do 15-20 rough sketches to finalise the lighting, composition, orientation of subject, locations etc. Now you can get inspiration from AI within a very short time. Otherwise to make the draft, I probably have to do many sketches and collect many references and photographs.