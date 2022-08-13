What do the artists think about AI image generators?

Interviews

Sabyasachi Karmaker
13 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

What do the artists think about AI image generators?

Sabyasachi Karmaker
13 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 04:23 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

'I can get more things done in less time' : Onindo Ahmed

Chief Creative Officer, Yellow Raptor

Onindo Ahmed, Chief Creative Officer, Yellow Raptor. Sketch: TBS
Onindo Ahmed, Chief Creative Officer, Yellow Raptor. Sketch: TBS

I run a boutique creative studio that utilises the latest technology to create designs, brands, and marketing campaigns. We used AI tools such as the Midjourney.ai to create some AI-generated images. It was a fairly easy and fast process, and we generated multiple images and were pleased with a few.

The technology of AI-generated art has made great strides in the marketing world, and I'm hoping that as time progresses, it will only improve. As a marketer, I can then focus more on the decision-making process and get more things done in less time.

However, AI can and should be used to automate the utilitarian aspects of design and art. With the slight imperfections that come with human art, designers and artists should add nuance and character to their work.

In order to achieve context-based and effective results, I believe designing involves a lot of decision-making and human intervention. Art, on the other hand, is more focused on the artist's expression, which has emotional value. There will always be an appeal to human imagination and emotion in both cases.

'Rather than killing creative careers, these softwares help creators' : Showkot Shawon

Artist, painter and illustrator

Showkot Shawon, Artist, painter and illustrator. Skecth: TBS
Showkot Shawon, Artist, painter and illustrator. Skecth: TBS

I think the images produced by DALL-E are very beautiful. And it will help artists and creative people. It creates a new scope for them to think, speculate and play with ideas. However, the render or the final outcome is not fully what is desired. You will get something similar to what you want to get. But it's very close. 

I would say from my experience, the visual process has been made easy. Render suggestions are very helpful. I think it's an acceleration for the artists.

The technology will have indeed a revolutionary impact on the art industry. But I would like to refute the claim that these softwares will replace human designers. By no means, traditional art and paintings will not disappear. Rather than killing creative careers, these softwares help creators. Most clients demand expertise and human touch when it comes to the final outcome.

For example, you don't need to do 15-20 rough sketches to finalise the lighting, composition, orientation of subject, locations etc. Now you can get inspiration from AI within a very short time. Otherwise to make the draft, I probably have to do many sketches and collect many references and photographs.

Features / Tech

AI / Technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

4h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

7h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

21m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

5h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

5h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system